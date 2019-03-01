Beer

Kings coach teams with Urban Roots to release new IPA on Saturday

By James Patrick

March 01, 2019 01:55 PM

Not news: A Sacramento brewery has a new IPA coming out Saturday.

News: The beer is inspired by Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger.

Urban Roots will release King Cutter in cans and on draft at 3 p.m. Saturday at their downtown brewery. The unfiltered West Coast IPA is 7.0% ABV and is unfiltered. The name comes from Joerger’s love of horses. Cutting is a horse competition that focuses on herding cattle, which the coach likened to playing defense in the NBA in a video shared by Urban Roots on social media.

Check out this clip from Tastemakers Ep. 01 with Dave Joerger, Head Coach of the Sacramento Kings, and see the full video at the link in our bio! Tastemakers is a new series where we meet the people that inspire us most and share their stories with you. Episode one features Dave Joerger, Head Coach of our hometown NBA team, the Sacramento Kings.⠀ ⠀ Want to meet Coach Joerger? You’ll have the chance tomorrow, Saturday March 2nd, at our special can release of King Cutter (Unfiltered West Coast IPA) and fundraiser for the Dave Joerger Foundation. Coach Joerger will be here working for tips to raise money for his foundation which provides at risk youth with extraordinary experiences. ⠀ ⠀ Get all the details at www.urbanrootsbrewing.com/events and watch the full Tastemakers video at the link in our bio.⠀ ⠀ Follow: @davejoergerfoundation ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #urbanroots #urbanrootsbeer #cabeer #craftbeer #independentbeer #seektheseal #loveyourroots #sacramento #916 #sacramentoproud #drinklocal #cheers #travelerswelcome #kingcutter #sacramentokings #sacramentoproud

The beer is the first in Urban Roots’ Tastemakers series, which will feature beers inspired by people in the Sacramento area. Joerger will be on hand at the brewery Saturday to bartend and raise money for his charity, the Dave Joerger Foundation. There will be a free throw competition and a raffle with Kings-relate prizes to help raise money for his charity.

