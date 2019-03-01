Kings coach teams with Urban Roots to release new IPA on Saturday

Not news: A Sacramento brewery has a new IPA coming out Saturday.

News: The beer is inspired by Sacramento Kings coach Dave Joerger.

Urban Roots will release King Cutter in cans and on draft at 3 p.m. Saturday at their downtown brewery. The unfiltered West Coast IPA is 7.0% ABV and is unfiltered. The name comes from Joerger’s love of horses. Cutting is a horse competition that focuses on herding cattle, which the coach likened to playing defense in the NBA in a video shared by Urban Roots on social media.

The beer is the first in Urban Roots’ Tastemakers series, which will feature beers inspired by people in the Sacramento area. Joerger will be on hand at the brewery Saturday to bartend and raise money for his charity, the Dave Joerger Foundation. There will be a free throw competition and a raffle with Kings-relate prizes to help raise money for his charity.