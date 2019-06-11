Sacramento-area breweries take nine first-place awards at State Fair competition

You may be pouring your beer wrong. Learn how to do it right from an expert David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he teaches you how to properly pour a glass of beer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Reese, brewmaster for Chandeleur Island Brewing in downtown Gulfport, is one of only 78 Advanced Cicerones world-wide. In this video he teaches you how to properly pour a glass of beer.

Sacramento-area craft breweries combined for 20 medals in the 2019 California State Fair Commercial Beer Competition, including nine first-place finishes.

Super Owl of Davis had arguably the best showing of any brewery, finishing with two first-place awards and one second-place. Crooked Lane of Auburn also earned three medals, all for second place, while Out of Bounds and Big Sexy took two each.

Rookie brewpub Alaro topped the English-Style IPA category with Castillo, the same beer that won gold at the Great American Beer Festival last year.

The complete list of local medalists:

Alaro: Castillo, 1st in English-Style IPA

Big Sexy: Gifted Gunslinger, 1st in Strong American Ales; Gristmill Honey Ale, 3rd in Honey & Alternative Sugar Beer

Fort Rock: FRB Brown, 1st in American Amber & Brown Ale

New Helvetia: Thurston Adambier, 1st in Historical

Super Owl: Lighten Up, Francis, 1st in Belgian Strong Ale; Bicycle Rights!, 1st in American Pale Ale; Udder Nonsense, 2nd in Sweet Stout

The Monk’s Cellar: Biere Blanch3, 1st in Belgian-Style Witbier

Three Mile: I Like Big Beets, 1st in Specialty Saison

Yolo: Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie, 1st in American-Style Fruit Beer

Berryessa: Separation Anxiety, 2nd in American Amber & Brown Ale

Crooked Lane: Thirsty Pretzels, 2nd in Dark Lager; Dark Bent, 2nd in Irish-Style Dry Stout; Nightfall At The Barn, 2nd in Imperial Stout

Out of Bounds: Ryebiscus Saison, 2nd in Specialty Saison; Hurly Burly, 2nd in Wood- and Barrel-Aged

Tilted Mash: B. Applebaum, 2nd in American-Style Fruit Beer

Knee Deep Brewing Co.: Hoptologist; 3rd in Imperial IPA

Tower Brewing Co.: Puesto de Limonada, 3rd in Gose

The complete list of winners can be seen here.