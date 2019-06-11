Beer
Sacramento-area breweries take nine first-place awards at State Fair competition
Sacramento-area craft breweries combined for 20 medals in the 2019 California State Fair Commercial Beer Competition, including nine first-place finishes.
Super Owl of Davis had arguably the best showing of any brewery, finishing with two first-place awards and one second-place. Crooked Lane of Auburn also earned three medals, all for second place, while Out of Bounds and Big Sexy took two each.
Rookie brewpub Alaro topped the English-Style IPA category with Castillo, the same beer that won gold at the Great American Beer Festival last year.
The complete list of local medalists:
Alaro: Castillo, 1st in English-Style IPA
Big Sexy: Gifted Gunslinger, 1st in Strong American Ales; Gristmill Honey Ale, 3rd in Honey & Alternative Sugar Beer
Fort Rock: FRB Brown, 1st in American Amber & Brown Ale
New Helvetia: Thurston Adambier, 1st in Historical
Super Owl: Lighten Up, Francis, 1st in Belgian Strong Ale; Bicycle Rights!, 1st in American Pale Ale; Udder Nonsense, 2nd in Sweet Stout
The Monk’s Cellar: Biere Blanch3, 1st in Belgian-Style Witbier
Three Mile: I Like Big Beets, 1st in Specialty Saison
Yolo: Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie, 1st in American-Style Fruit Beer
Berryessa: Separation Anxiety, 2nd in American Amber & Brown Ale
Crooked Lane: Thirsty Pretzels, 2nd in Dark Lager; Dark Bent, 2nd in Irish-Style Dry Stout; Nightfall At The Barn, 2nd in Imperial Stout
Out of Bounds: Ryebiscus Saison, 2nd in Specialty Saison; Hurly Burly, 2nd in Wood- and Barrel-Aged
Tilted Mash: B. Applebaum, 2nd in American-Style Fruit Beer
Knee Deep Brewing Co.: Hoptologist; 3rd in Imperial IPA
Tower Brewing Co.: Puesto de Limonada, 3rd in Gose
The complete list of winners can be seen here.
