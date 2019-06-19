Beer

Former Moonraker head brewer announces new brewery set to open this summer

Brewmaster Zack Frasher put Moonraker on the national beer map.
Moonraker’s former head brewer unveiled his new project Wednesday afternoon with a Facebook post. Zack Frasher is co-founding Slice Beer Co., which will open this summer at 665 6th Street in Lincoln, according to a Facebook post from the new brewery.

Frasher helped Moonraker become one of the fastest-growing and most-popular breweries in the Sacramento area. With a focus on hazy IPAs, the brewery topped Russian River’s Pliny the Younger in a beer competition in 2017. Frasher was Moonraker’s founding head brewer and operations manager.

Frasher also worked at Knee Deep and Mraz brewing.

His co-founder, Russ Yeager, is the CEO and co-founder of Slice. Yeager is the marketing director at Old Town Pizza, where he will continue to work. The brewery will share a building with Old Town Pizza’s Lincoln location.

