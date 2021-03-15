Beer

After 83,000 votes, readers say this Elk Grove brewery makes the region’s best beer

After the last year, many of us could use a beer. The place to go is apparently in Elk Grove.

Sacramento Bee readers voted Flatland Brewing the region’s best craft brewery in a weeklong poll that concluded Monday. The Elk Grove brewery received 16,829 of the 83,883 total votes, good for 20.1%.

Flatland co-founder Andrew Mohsenzadegan began home brewing in 2008, and turned his passion into a one-barrel brewhouse at 9183 Survey Rd., Suite 104 with his wife and business partner Michelle Mohsenzadegan in 2016. The brewery quickly earned a strong reputation, winning Best In Show at the 2017 California State Fair, and the Mohsenzadegans expanded twice in the last five years to their current 10-barrel operation.

Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse finished second with 14,109 votes (16.8%), followed closely by Track 7 with 13,711 (16.3%). Rob Archie and Peter Hoey have paired pints with grilled meats at Urban Roots since 2018, while Track 7 and its Panic IPA were among the original leaders in Sacramento’s craft beer boom over the last decade.

Write-in candidate Movement Brewing got out to an early lead and finished fourth with 13,089 votes, or 15.6%. The Rancho Cordova brewery opened in September at 11151 Trade Center Dr., Suite 104, where Ol’ Republic Brewery was previously.

Alaro (6.1%), Darkheart (4.2%), Bike Dog (4.1%) and Device (4%) rounded out the top eight, with Darkheart coming as another write-in candidate. The pirate-themed brewery at 4339 Auburn Blvd. opened in November 2019.

