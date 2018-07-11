This midtown Sacramento restaurant is one of California’s best, Eater says

The national food publication Eater named midtown Sacramento's Localis one of California's 38 essential restaurants in a list published Wednesday.

Eater Sacramento correspondent Stephanie Stiavetti picked Localis in part because of its harissa-smeared octopus served with peaches and summer squash, and praised executive chef and owner Chris Barnum-Dann’s use of regional ingredients in small plates.

"Cooking with local ingredients at their freshest is no longer on its own a revolutionary act, but it carries extra significance in this part of the San Joaquin Valley — the agricultural heart of the state that feeds the nation," Stiavetti wrote. "Barnum-Dann understands this, and runs the kitchen every night with the singular goal of creating innovative plates powered by just-picked produce and incendiary flavor."

Localis joined more famous eateries on Eater's list such as San Francisco's Swan Oyster Depot and Park's Barbecue in Los Angeles — the latter being the recently deceased Anthony Bourdain's favorite restaurant in the city.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Localis, at 2031 S St., was the only Central Valley restaurant included in the list, though another article in Eater's "Essential Guide to Eating California" highlighted some of the area's best Mexican food.

The Bee's Benjy Egel is launching a new effort to cover Sacramento's dining and beer scene. Please send tips and story ideas by email at begel@sacbee.com, on Twitter @BenjyEgel or by phone at (916) 321-1052.