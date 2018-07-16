Cracker Barrel sets opening date for Sacramento-area restaurant

Get ready for cornbread, hearty breakfasts and country fried steak — the Cracker Barrel countdown has begun in Sacramento.

The country-cooking chain has set Monday, Aug. 20, as the opening day for its new location in Arden Arcade.

The restaurant and store, at 1000 Howe Ave., was originally set to open in mid-June, but construction was delayed by bad weather.

Job postings have surfaced on the Cracker Barrel website for positions at the upcoming store. The store expects to hire about 200 full- and part-time positions. Interviews are being scheduled now through Aug. 3.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Cracker Barrel is known for its Southern comfort food and breakfast offerings. The Sacramento-area store will begin its grand opening at 6 a.m.

The store is the second Cracker Barrel to open in California, following its site in Victorville. Another location is planned in Rocklin.