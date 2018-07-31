Could Raising Cane’s open in the Sacramento area? A job listing implies as much

A Southern fried chicken chain with nearly 400 locations could soon open its first in the Sacramento area, according to a job opening posted to LinkedIn last week.

“New restaurant opening experience a plus,” Raising Cane’s listing for an operations manager in Lincoln reads. Other desired qualifications include three years restaurant or retail management, knowledge of labor laws and Microsoft Office proficiency.

Raising Cane’s website doesn’t mention an expansion into Lincoln, and spokesman Russell Ford said he hadn’t heard concrete details of such a move. In a prepared statement, the company indicated an interest in further investment in California but left its Lincoln plans ambiguous.

“Raising Cane’s is continuously evaluating opportunities to grow restaurants all over the world, and especially in California. Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates. We will make a public announcement if and when an official expansion decision has been made,” the statement read.

Fans of the fast food joint — “Caniacs,” as they’re called — camped out for 20 hours for Raising Cane’s opening in Kearney, Neb., the Kearney Hub reported. Best known for its pink sauce, the chain sells a limited menu of fried chicken, crinkle-cut fries, cole slaw and soft drinks.

Raising Cane’s grew from one chicken joint near Louisiana State University to more than 380 restaurants as far away as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in just 22 years. No Raising Cane’s have opened in Northern California, though there are three in Reno.