Surprise! Cracker Barrel will open its first Sacramento location three days early

Fans of Southern cuisine won’t have to wait much longer for Cracker Barrel’s long-anticipated opening in Arden Arcade.
In an email Tuesday, Cracker Barrel announced it will open at 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17 at 1000 Howe Ave. The Tennessee-based chain had previously announced its plan to open Monday, Aug. 20 after months of construction delays.
Cracker Barrel has more than 650 restaurants across 45 states, according to the company website, but opened its first in California six months ago in San Bernadino County. The Arden Arcade store marks the state’s second store, and another is expected to open at some to-be-determined date in Rocklin.
Gut-stuffing country dishes like chicken-fried steak, peach cobbler and “Uncle Herschel’s Favorite” (two eggs with biscuits and gravy, grits, a choice of fried apples or hash browns and catfish, hamburger patty, hickory-smoked ham, fried chicken tenderloins or a grilled pork chop) dominate Cracker Barrel’s menu, though a few lighter options have made their way onto the pages as well.
The stores also sell Americana tchotchkes in their vast waiting areas.
Cracker Barrel is expected to employ about 200 people at the Howe Avenue store. To apply, visit https://www.crackerbarrel.com/careers.
