Cracker Barrel brings the taste of home to Sacramento

It took half an hour just to file in all the people waiting outside the new Cracker Barrel in Sacramento on Monday morning.

“It’s been everything we thought it was going to be, and a little bit more,” said Ronnie Loy, general manager.

There was no special treatment given to reporters. No photos were allowed inside. No videos. No special reservations. By 7:45 a.m. — nearly two hours after the doors opened — the line dissipated, allowing me to make my way to an empty four-person table without any delays.

The long-awaited experience began with initial obstacles, as the hostess sat me in a separate seat than the ticket number that was given to my server.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The mix-up caused initial confusion for the waitress searching for the right table, and lead her to bring coffee to my table rather than the orange juice I ordered. The lack of silverware at the table also made for a rocky start, contributing to cold, jelly-less, doughy biscuits.

But despite the early troubles, I finally got what I came there for: A proper, country-style breakfast. Besides the lukewarm scrambled eggs, there was little to complain about. I was greeted with an extra slice of mouth-watering bacon and pancakes fluffed to perfection. The fruit and yogurt parfait I ordered on the side also came out as I had hoped.

The atmosphere inside was lively, with neighboring customers joking about the number of corporate employees wearing suits for the grand opening.

“There’s almost as many employees as there are people,” said the man seated to my right. “You’ve got a bunch of corporate guys walking around in suits.”

And it wouldn’t be a true Cracker Barrel experience if I didn’t visit the store as well to pick up a $4 copy of the deceptively simple wooden peg game. My first attempt at removing all but one of the pegs in the “intelligence test” was a dismal failure, and I left three pegs in my subsequent attempts. While I don’t consider myself “just plain dumb,” my performance suggested otherwise.

All hands were on deck to see a successful launch of the second Cracker Barrel location in California. A lot is at stake as the company looks to expand West and introduce locals to southern comfort food. While the customers who arrived when the doors first opened were regulars and a bit on the older side, there was also a wave of younger faces later in the morning. By the time I left, the wait went from zero minutes to 40. If the traffic keeps up and the initial kinks get worked out, Cracker Barrel could have a winner on its hand.





So what’s the bottom line?

While I had a mixed experience and disappointing service, logistical issues can be expected the first day a restaurant opens. Minus the signature biscuits, the food itself nearly mirrored what I got back home in North Carolina. If you’re looking for satisfying food and large portions at an affordable price, Cracker Barrel might be the spot for you.



