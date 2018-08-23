Sacramento restaurant closed after cockroach found in customer’s burrito

Carolina’s Mexican Food remains closed at the corner of Franklin Boulevard and 12th Avenue after a customer posted a video of a cockroach he found in his meal, and a subsequent health inspection found dozens more as well as a live mouse in the kitchen.
A customer named Sean Young ordered a No. 7 combo (two burritos served with rice and beans) from the Carolina’s at 3840 Franklin Blvd. around 1:10 a.m. Monday morning, he said. He ate one of the burritos before going to bed that night, then woke up and began to eat the other around 10 a.m. Monday, he said.
About three bites into burrito No. 2, Young found a dead cockroach lodged in his ground beef, he said. He posted videos of the burrito to Facebook and YouTube before going back to Carolina’s to confront the employees.
Young later called the Sacramento County Environmental Management Department, which sent an inspector to Carolina’s around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The inspector found 34 to 48 live German roaches around the kitchen as well as a live mouse, which was “eliminate(d)” on sight, according to the inspector’s report.
The shelves of Carolina’s walk-in cooler and front counter had 50 to 70 mouse droppings between them, according to the report. Another six to eight droppings were found atop a 5-pound cardboard box of green bell peppers, which were thrown away, and three to four droppings were found atop sealed packages of raw pork.
Carolina’s also has locations in downtown Sacramento, near the Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and in Antelope, Citrus Heights and Roseville. All other locations passed their last health inspections.
Carolina’s Mexican Food owners Edward and Carolina Tibbetts did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Comments