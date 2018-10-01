A margherita pizza is removed from the wood-fired oven at the Federalist Public House, in the alley between N and 20th streets.
Restaurant News & Reviews

Federalist Public House owners to open pizzeria in East Sacramento

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

October 01, 2018 12:14 PM

One medium pizza, two beers — and hold the shipping containers.

Federalist Public House owners Marvin and Bridgette Maldonado plan to open a second restaurant called The Neighborhood Pizzeria at 5401 H St., according to a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control permit application and various social media posts.

The converted gray house at the northeast corner of 54th and H streets will mark a departure from Federalist Public House’s industrial vibe, where midtown diners play bocce and drink beer from mason jars inside seven re-purposed cargo containers.

Papers hanging in The Neighborhood’s front windows promise pizza, craft beer and wine as well as patio dining, an arcade lounge and delivery options. Marvin declined to comment on The Neighborhood, which bills itself as “the New American pizzeria” and “East Coast Swag + West Coast Fresh” on Instagram.

The Maldonados moved back to Sacramento from San Diego in 2009 after Marvin’s architectural design job disappeared amid the Great Recession, according to Comstock’s Magazine. The new parents lived with Bridgette’s family as they struggled to find work in their fields until the economy picked back up.

Marvin eventually opened his own design firm and co-founded Broderick’s Roadhouse in West Sacramento before he and Bridgette launched their wood-fired pizzeria in 2014.

