Quick-service sushi and teriyaki restaurant opens on R Street Corridor

Daniel Takata and Jennifer Joo’s quick-service Asian restaurant, Takata-ya, held its soft opening Monday near the mouth of the R Street Corridor after spending the summer under construction.





The 3,900-square foot building at 1100 R St. previously housed Amaro Bistro & Bar before the Italian restaurant closed in January. Takata swapped paintings of Italian clergy for 80-year-old hats, paddles and dolls from his grandmother’s Okinawan dancing days, he said, but kept the chandeliers and walls of books previously seen at Amaro.

State workers on 30-minute lunch breaks, cash-strapped artists living in the WAL building next door and families in the mood for cheap eats figure to make up much of Takata-ya’s clientele. It’s a crowd Takata and Joo know well from the I Love Teriyaki franchise they manage at 1410 21st St.

“This is not the happening, hip bar,” Takata said. “We just want it to be a casual, relaxing environment for people that want to wind down or just before they get ramped up to go out on the other side of R Street.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Most noodle, teriyaki and sushi dishes fall between $8-$10, similar to I Love Teriyaki’s prices. Curries, ramen and sashimi will all eventually land on the R Street restaurant’s yet-to-be-finalized menu, while teriyaki burgers didn’t make the transition over from N Street.

Plans for island brunch on Saturdays and Sundays have been scrapped, though Takata — who was raised in Hawaii and wore an aloha shirt Monday — said some dishes from his childhood will eventually join the all-day weekend menu.

Hey, Sacramento: are you a foodie or into craft beer? Or both? If yes, Benjy Egel and other Bee reporters are constantly pounding the pavement and exploring all the developments in the Sacramento dining and craft beer scene. Our team provides you vital information: Updates on the latest openings and closings across the region.

Rising trends and emerging stars in the craft beer scene.

Watchdog stories that keep you safe and local businesses accountable.

Smart, local tips that save you time and money. All of this plus the local & regional news you want are part of our digital subscription package. Sign up today! CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Takata-ya is only place in Sacramento to serve Pepsi offshoot Stubborn Soda, Takata said, though the cane sugar-based drinks are also on tap at Garden of Eat’n in Roseville and Auburn and were previously available at now-shuttered Domo Express.

Beer, wine and cider are also available on tap, including Japanese products such as Hitachino and Asahi, and Takata-ya tested out a cocktail made with unfiltered sake and strawberry Ramune soda at a viewing party for Saturday’s middleweight boxing title match.

Joo will manage I Love Teriyaki during the day before joining her husband at Takata-ya for the evening rush. Takata-ya will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with a grand opening anticipated sometime in October.