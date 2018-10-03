Here are some tapas and other things to try at Alaro Craft Brewery

Alaro Craft Brewery, in the former location of Sacramento craft-brewing pioneer Rubicon, is a Spanish-inspired brewery-restaurant with a flexible menu full of tapas and other small plates.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service