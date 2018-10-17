Twin brothers to open poke shop in new downtown food hall this month

The Bank’s newest restaurant looks nothing like the others signed to 629 J St., even though its owners appear to be nearly identical.

Twin brothers Brady and Micky Sisenglath plan to open Poke Bros in the three-story repurposed building by the end of the month, according to a media release distributed Tuesday. They’ll serve Hawaii-inspired bowls of raw seafood, vegetables, rice and other ingredients.





The Sisenglaths were born and raised in Sacramento before spreading their “Lady Bird” wings and moving to other cities, according to the release. Brady’s background as a head sushi chef gave the brothers experience and confidence to decide on poke.

“When my brother and I first talked about going into the restaurant business on our own, we thought sushi was the obvious choice,” Brady said in the release. “The more we discovered what The Bank was all about, we felt that poke bowls made the most sense because of how easy they are to consume while still providing so much variety.”

Construction to overhaul the D.O. Mills Bank Building at the corner of 7th and J streets began in early 2017. The Bank will eventually house two floors of restaurants in addition to a 68-handle basement taproom.

Other tenants at The Bank will include Bella Bru Cafe, Sweet Dozen, Mama Kim’s, Conscious Creamery, Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters Preservation Kitchen & Market and Boy’s Bakery, according to its website.