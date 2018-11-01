Craving Hawaiian-style food? Build-a-bowl restaurant Poke Ichii is coming to DoCo

Fast-casual build-a-bowl restaurant Poke Ichii will get its second location in Sacramento, this one coming to Downtown Commons early 2019.
The Hawaiian-style cuisine will be coming soon to DoCo, the shopping center announced Thursday.
Another Poke Ichii is on Arena Boulevard in Natomas. That spot boasts strong ratings on Yelp and is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. You can check out the full menu on their website, if you want a preview of what the downtown poke place will offer.
Poke Ichii is one of dozens of upcoming or recently opened businesses celebrated and unveiled Thursday morning during “Hello DoCo Day.”
DoCo also announced a new, free public concierge service to be available Fridays through Sundays to help guests.
