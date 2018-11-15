Former employees to reopen Burr’s Fountain this weekend

Burr’s Fountain will reopen from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday as a final sendoff for owner Jim Burr, who formally closed the shop in mid-October after 29 years in East Sacramento.

The ice cream shop and restaurant have been more or less unoccupied for a month, leaving Molly Flohr and three other longtime Burr’s Fountain employees with some cleaning to do before opening for the weekend, she said.





The four volunteers and Burr’s son, Darren, will serve eight flavors of ice cream and nearly all lunch items while Jim, 77, says goodbye to his longtime customers, Flohr said. He started scooping at Vic’s Ice Cream in Land Park nearly 50 years ago before opening his own shop at 4920 Folsom Blvd., where he continued to serve Vic’s products.

“It was a place where you could come and people would know your name and remember your order,” Flohr said. “I think of all the kids I saw growing up there throughout the years — that’s what makes it a special place.”

Burr has recently undergone brain and back surgeries and saw his wife retire in 2013. Several people have inquired about buying Burr’s Fountain, but no deals have been struck.