Sacramento taqueria to close after 36 years in business

El Padrino will close at the end of 2018 after serving burritos and menudo in southeastern Sacramento for the last 36 years.

Notices of the impending closure began appearing on tables in both English and Spanish last week, according to social media posts. Sunday, Dec. 30, will be the taqueria’s last day in business.

“After almost 40 years, El Padrino has decided to close its doors,” the fliers read. “We cannot fully express our gratitude for your business and support. We are very thankful and grateful to have had you as our customers. Many of you are like family to us!”

Customers come to the beige-and-red building at 6924 Fruitridge Rd. for menudo and pozole, served weekdays as well as weekends, as well as carnitas and other meats by the pound.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

El Padrino management did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and closes at 6 p.m. all other days but Sunday, when it closes at 5.