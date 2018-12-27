Pushkin’s Bakery expands to new spot in Roseville (and then maybe Davis or Fair Oaks)

Pushkin’s Bakery and Restaurant will open a Roseville bakery and cafe in spring 2019, its owners announced in a one-minute video this week.

The video chronicles co-founder Olga Turner’s journey through the streets of midtown and downtown Sacramento in a rolling cupcake costume built around an electric wheelchair, dodging traffic and stopping to pose for selfies before being lifted into a Pushkin’s truck. The truck takes Turner up Interstate 80 to Roseville, where she ends up outside Pushkin’s new digs at 1220 Roseville Pkwy., Suite 140.

Turner and her husband Danny first started selling gluten-free and vegan treats out of a 627-square-foot bakery at 1820 29th St. in February 2013. The Turners announced an expansion to 1813 Capitol Ave. with a similar video in December 2015, where a full kitchen helped them carve out a reputation as one of Sacramento’s most popular brunch spots — especially for those with dietary restrictions.

The Roseville space, called Pushkin’s Bakery and Cafe, is 2,100 square feet. That’ll give Pushkin’s room to bake and sell more refrigerated desserts like cakes and tarts, Danny Turner said, while going with counter service over the midtown restaurant’s wait staff. Waffles, breakfast sandwiches, soups and salads will all make the move east, while trickier items such as pork belly benedicts likely won’t.

Pushkin’s is considering expanding next into Davis or Fair Oaks, Danny Turner said, but hasn’t signed any deals. The Roseville cafe will be open seven days a week from morning until evening.