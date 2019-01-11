Restaurant News & Reviews

35 restaurants, 3 courses, $35: Dine Downtown hits Sacramento this weekend

By Benjy Egel

January 11, 2019 10:43 AM

Dine Downtown enters 14th year - here's a look at what to expect

The 14th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week returns Friday, January 11, 2019, and runs through Monday, January 21 with unique, three-course prix fixe menus for only $35.

Dine Downtown returns to Sacramento for the 14th year starting tonight. Diners will be treated to $35 three-course dinners offered by 35 restaurants in Sacramento.

The lengthy list of restaurants include stalwarts like Paragary’s and newer spots like Iron Horse Tavern. Paragary’s will give diners a choice between a pan roasted local rockfish and a mushroom risotto for a main entree, according to a menu on the Downtown Sac website. Menus are available for every restaurant participating in the weekend food fest.

Reservations are an option at the majority of the 35 Sacramento restaurants, with links provided on the Downtown Sac website. Some restaurants are already booked solid through the weekend.

These $35 restaurants are participating in Dine Downtown 2019:

