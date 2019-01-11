35 restaurants, 3 courses, $35: Dine Downtown hits Sacramento this weekend

Dine Downtown returns to Sacramento for the 14th year starting tonight. Diners will be treated to $35 three-course dinners offered by 35 restaurants in Sacramento.
The lengthy list of restaurants include stalwarts like Paragary’s and newer spots like Iron Horse Tavern. Paragary’s will give diners a choice between a pan roasted local rockfish and a mushroom risotto for a main entree, according to a menu on the Downtown Sac website. Menus are available for every restaurant participating in the weekend food fest.
Reservations are an option at the majority of the 35 Sacramento restaurants, with links provided on the Downtown Sac website. Some restaurants are already booked solid through the weekend.
These $35 restaurants are participating in Dine Downtown 2019:
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
- Aioli Bodega Espanola
- Biba
- Binchoyaki
- Brasserie Capitale
- Cafeteria 15L
- Camden Spit & Larder
- Centro Cocina Mexicana
- Dawson’s Steakhouse
- The Diplomat
- Ella Dining Room & Bar
- Esquire Grill
- Fat City Bar & Cafe
- The Firehouse
- Firestone Public House
- Foundation Restaurant & Bar
- Frank Fat’s
- Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.
- Il Fornaio
- Iron Horse Tavern
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- Kasbah Lounge
- La Cosecha
- Mayahuel
- The Melting Pot
- Paragary’s
- The Pilothouse Restaurant at The Delta King
- The Porch Restaurant & Bar
- The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
- Rio City Cafe
- Skool Japanese Gastropub
- Station 16
- Tapa The World
- Tiger
- Tower Bridge Bistro
Comments