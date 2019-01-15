El Rey faces possible eviction as building owners allege $50,000 in unpaid rent, lawsuit says

Opened near Golden 1 Center a few weeks before the arena became the Kings’ new home venue, Mexican restaurant El Rey in downtown Sacramento faces the legal threat of eviction as it allegedly owes tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid rent.

Sequoia Investments LP, the company that owns El Rey’s building at 723 K Street, alleges that the tenant owes $51,443 in rent, as first reported by the Sacramento Business Journal. The complaint was filed in Sacramento Superior Court last week.

The lawsuit is a complaint for unlawful detainer for non-residential premises for non-payment of rent. In other words, Sequoia is looking to end the lease and evict El Rey in addition to recouping monetary damages.

The complaint says El Rey ownership sent a check for $17,400 to Sequoia on Dec. 17, but that this was insufficient to cover the tenant’s outstanding rent owed.

“After notice, client’s tenant failed to pay its rental obligations in full during the cure period (grace period),” attorney Leslie Bower, representing Sequoia, said in an email to The Bee. “The objective of this action is primarily to recover possession of the property from the tenant as entitled under California law.”

El Rey is owned by TSCS LLC, a group formed in 2015 and registered to former Kings player Kenny Thomas, according to state records. “El Rey” translates to “the king” in English. The Mexican restaurant opened in August 2016.

According to TSCS’s most recent filings with the state, TSCS is co-owned by Thomas, Tiffany Parker and Ken Harris.

Efforts by The Bee to contact El Rey’s three co-owners for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday. The phone number listed for Kenny Thomas Enterprises was not in service.