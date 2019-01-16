Restaurant News & Reviews

Grist Beer Hall to close Jan. 30 after two years in Folsom’s Palladio

By Benjy Egel

January 16, 2019 01:02 PM

Who has the most beers on tap in Sacramento?

The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages. Here are the top-ranked spots as of early June 2018.
By
Up Next
The Bee surveyed dozens of Sacramento watering holes and consulted industry workers and experts in a quest to determine which bars had the most draft beverages. Here are the top-ranked spots as of early June 2018.
By

Grist Beer Hall will close at the end of the month, its owners announced via social media Wednesday.

Heather and Zachary Zamarippa opened Grist Beer Hall in the Palladio at Broadstone shopping center in March 2017. They’ll keep the restaurant and bar open until Jan. 30, they said in the post, before shuttering for good.

“We have had a good run and can’t thank our staff, vendors, and guests enough for their support over these past two years,” the post read. “Come join us over the next few weeks and enjoy a pint or two with us.”

Grist Beer Hall serves small plates ranging from poutine to hoisin duck buns as well as flatbreads and sandwiches. It has 50 beers on tap in the 3,000 square feet facility.

By coincidence, Sacramento Bee dining critic Kate Washington reviewed Grist Beer Hall over the last two weeks and had a story scheduled to print Jan. 30. Read her review here.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

restaurants

beer

Benjy Egel

Growing up, Benjy Egel was referred to by his family as “the human garbage disposal.” He parlayed that love of food into a job covering restaurants and bars for The Bee, including trends, openings and lawsuits. A Sacramento native, he previously covered business for the Amarillo Globe-News in Texas.

  Comments  