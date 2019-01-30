Fast-casual Indian restaurant Curry Up Now to replace The Halal Guys in Ice Blocks

Fast-casual modern Indian restaurant Curry Up Now will open its first Sacramento location in midtown’s Ice Blocks development, the Bay Area-based chain announced in a press release Wednesday.

Franchisee David Leuterio hopes to open the first of five Sacramento-area franchises at 1610 R St. by summer 2019, according to the release. Leuterio first announced his plans to become an area franchisee last April.

Menu items range from westernized adaptations of Indian street food such as vada pav (deep-fried spicy potato dumpling in a bun) and papdi chaat (fried dough wafers topped with garbanzo-potato mash) to tikka masala burritos and curry poutine over sweet potato fries. There are several vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, and nearly all meat is halal.

Husband-and-wife team Akash and Rana Kapoor opened Curry Up Now as a San Francisco food truck in 2009. They established six brick-and-mortar Bay Area locations and added three more food trucks before inking an enormous expansion deal last year that’s expected to total 350 restaurants nationwide by 2020.

“Sacramento is one of our most requested cities to open a location,” Akash Kapoor said in the press release. “Over the years, we’ve looked at expanding here with corporate stores, but when I met the Leuterios, I was convinced. Their passion for our brand and their experience and success in the food business make them the perfect partners to help us grow in the Sacramento area.”

Curry Up Now takes over its Ice Blocks unit from The Halal Guys, which had been slated to serve gyros and falafel wraps next to Mendocino Farms before suing the development’s LP in October. The Halal Guys’ franchisees claimed Ice Shops LP demanded they pay rent despite not giving them keys to the building or an official square-footage figure. Ice Shops LP announced it was done with The Halal Guys earlier this month.

The Halal Guys opened in downtown Davis last summer.