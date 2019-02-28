Restaurant News & Reviews

Free pizza in Elk Grove! Why this Blaze Pizza opening aims to give away more than 2,700 pies

By Vincent Moleski

February 28, 2019 02:40 PM

The brand new Blaze Pizza at 8235 Laguna Boulevard in Elk Grove is offering free pizzas on Friday March 1, 2019.
The Pasadena-based fast-casual pizza chain Blaze Pizza opened a new location in Elk Grove on Thursday, and is offering free pizza Friday to celebrate.

The restaurant, located at 8235 Laguna Boulevard, will be handing out free build-your-own pizzas to anyone who walks in between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. as long as they follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, according to a news release issued by the company.

Other opening locations have partaken in similar promotions, with a record 2,700 free pizzas being given out at any one restaurant, according to the release.

“We’d love for our new Elk Grove restaurant to beat that,” Blaze Pizza spokesman Joshua Levitt said.

The 3,500 square-foot Elk Grove location will create 50 local jobs, according to the release.

The company was founded in 2012 by Elise and Rick Wetzel — who founded Wetzel’s Pretzels in 1994 — with LeBron James providing initial investing.

“Why can’t we do this to pizza, do what Chipotle did to the burrito or Mexican food?” Rick told QSR Magazine in 2013.

There are Blaze Pizza locations in Gold River, Davis and Roseville and one is coming soon to Citrus Heights.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

