Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Cookie Connection opening new location at the Ice Blocks

By Hannah Darden

March 08, 2019 01:09 PM

Cookie Connection, local purveyor of sweet, inventive baked goods, will open a new location in the Ice Blocks Development on the R Street Corridor later this month.

A sign outside the midtown location, next to Mendocino Farms, said the bakery is “coming soon” and indicated the business is hiring for the location.

The Ice Blocks website said Cookie Connection is opening soon, and Cookie Connection’s website said the location was coming “March 2019”. A more specific opening date was not available.

The bakery sells traditional and frosted cookies, custom decorated cookies, ice cream sandwiches and other cookie creations, according to its website.

Cookie Connection has five existing locations: one at Loehmann’s Plaza in Sacramento, one in Woodland, one in Irvine and two in Roseville.

