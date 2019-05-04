Six Sacramento-area brunch favorites among Yelp’s Top 100 nationwide

Here’s how they make chicken-fried steak at Evan’s Kitchen The chicken-fried steak at Evan's Kitchen is a reader’s pick for The Bee's “You Gotta Try This” feature. Chef Evan Elsberry shows how they make the popular deep-fried and gravy topped dish in February 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The chicken-fried steak at Evan's Kitchen is a reader’s pick for The Bee's “You Gotta Try This” feature. Chef Evan Elsberry shows how they make the popular deep-fried and gravy topped dish in February 2019.

Six Sacramento-area favorites landed among the Top 100 brunch spots nationwide on a Yelp list released this week, including two in the top 10.

Broadway institution Tower Cafe finished at No. 7, while Bacon & Butter – which recently opened an East Sacramento location in addition to its Tahoe Park home – came in at No. 9.

Evan’s Kitchen & Catering was next at No. 30. A little extra buzz should help the struggling 12-year-old eatery, which launched a GoFundMe page last week in hopes of crowdsourcing $150,000 to stay afloat.

Three Placer County restaurants rounded out the Sacramento area’s inclusion on the list: BarnBurner in Rocklin (No. 32), Four Sisters Cafe in Roseville (No. 48) and High Hand Cafe in Loomis (No. 82).

Yelp data specialists looked at ratings for restaurants in the site’s “brunch” subcategory, as well as the number of reviews and the average number of reviews for a restaurant in that area.

A strong statewide culinary reputation and sunny weather evidently make for a good brunch combination, as California restaurants took 43 of the 100 spots on Yelp’s list.