Three Sacramento restaurants named to Michelin guide’s Bib Gourmand list

Canon, Frank Fat’s and Mother were named to the Michelin guide’s Bib Gourmand list Tuesday alongside nearly 150 other restaurants in California.

While Michelin stars are reserved for fine dining, the Bib Gourmand list highlights more affordable places to eat. Customers must be able to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less for a restaurant to qualify for the Bib Gourmand list.

Clay Nutting and chef Brad Cecchi opened Canon in 2017 with a focus on small plates. Sacramento Bee food critic Kate Washington gave the restaurant four out of four stars in a review last year.

Frank Fat’s, which won a James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, will celebrate its 80th anniversary in downtown Sacramento this fall. The Chinese restaurant and its back room have long been a favorite of legislators and lobbyists working out deals.

“The food sings with flavor, and the space is filled with charm,” Michelin wrote.

Mother is Michael and Lisa Thiemann’s vegetarian answer to their neighboring restaurant, carnivore-friendly Empress Tavern.

“The creative offerings are expertly conceived and incredibly craveable,” Michelin wrote.

Visit California paid $600,000 to have Michelin expand its coverage to Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Diego, Monterey and Santa Barbara this year. The travel guide previously only reviewed U.S. restaurants in Chicago, Washington D.C., New York and the Bay Area.

Michelin inspectors judge restaurants on five criteria: quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money and consistency between visits.

California’s Michelin stars will be announced next week. The full Bib Gourmand list is available here.