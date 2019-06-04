One Baja Blast, extra tequila: Boozy Taco Bell Cantina coming to downtown Sacramento

Come inside the $6 million estate of Taco Bell founder and ‘live mas’ The longtime San Diego area home of late Taco Bell founder Glen Bell is back on the market for $5.995 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The longtime San Diego area home of late Taco Bell founder Glen Bell is back on the market for $5.995 million.

Taco Bell will open its alcohol-serving Cantina concept in downtown Sacramento sometime this fall, a spokesperson told The Sacramento Bee in an email.

The Cantina will open in the Forum Building at 900 K St., two doors down from recently-shuttered brü co taproom. It will fill 2,641 square feet, a building representative told the Sacramento Business Journal, which broke news of the opening Tuesday morning.

Cantina locations serve alcoholic drinks like frozen margaritas, local beer and Mountain Dew Baja Blast mixed with Ketel One or Skyy vodka. An expanded menu includes tapas-style appetizers such as rolled tacos.

The Cantina concept launched in Chicago in 2015 and has since expanded to Las Vegas, San Francisco, New York and a handful of other cities, with plans to open 300-350 worldwide by 2022. All are in high foot-traffic areas and devoid of drive-thrus.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Taco Bell also recently announced it would open a hotel and resort in Palm Springs on Aug. 9, though the city government said it wasn’t aware of any permits that had been filed.

Taco Bell has more than 30 locations in Sacramento but none in downtown or midtown. The closest to the Cantina’s future location is at 2431 Broadway.