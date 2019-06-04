Restaurant News & Reviews
Just 1 star? Which restaurants did Michelin miss in Sacramento? Tell us here
A look at what Michelin Guide coverage means for Sacramento dining scene
Sacramento’s lone Michelin star went to a favorite. As the most expensive, hardest-to-book restaurant in town, The Kitchen was always a solid bet to walk away with a star in the first statewide Michelin guide.
Other local institutions like Kru, Hawks and The Firehouse walked away empty-handed, though. And front-runners such as Ella, Localis and Grange were included in the guide as “Plates” — meaning Michelin critics thought they were very good, but not great.
Which Sacramento-area restaurants do you think were snubbed of a star? Tell us here:
Comments