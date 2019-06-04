Just 1 star? Which restaurants did Michelin miss in Sacramento? Tell us here

A look at what Michelin Guide coverage means for Sacramento dining scene Michelin will expand its California restaurant guide coverage to include Sacramento as well as greater Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Monterey. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michelin will expand its California restaurant guide coverage to include Sacramento as well as greater Los Angeles, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Monterey.

Sacramento’s lone Michelin star went to a favorite. As the most expensive, hardest-to-book restaurant in town, The Kitchen was always a solid bet to walk away with a star in the first statewide Michelin guide.





Other local institutions like Kru, Hawks and The Firehouse walked away empty-handed, though. And front-runners such as Ella, Localis and Grange were included in the guide as “Plates” — meaning Michelin critics thought they were very good, but not great.





Which Sacramento-area restaurants do you think were snubbed of a star? Tell us here:

