Which Sacramento restaurants got the biggest snub from Michelin? Here’s what you said

After The Sacramento Bee’s food writers sounded off Wednesday on the restaurants Michelin’s first-ever statewide guide might have missed, readers made their feelings known in a poll at the article’s bottom.

Eleven readers agreed with dining critic Kate Washington’s assertion that Ella should have joined Selland Family Restaurants sister The Kitchen in receiving a Michelin star. The most-mentioned restaurant, however, was Biba Caggiano’s eponymous Italian restaurant at Capitol Avenue and 28th Street, which accrued 15 of the 137 votes.

Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, another of The Bee writers’ picks, finished second with 12 votes.

“With (The) Kitchen, the best food in town. Also impeccable service. Meets Michelin’s criteria — baffling why it was not even mentioned,” Sacramento resident Josh Horowitz wrote.

Other top finishers included Hawks (11 votes), The Waterboy (10 votes) and Localis (nine votes), which Linda Gianelli of Rocklin praised for chef/owner Chris Barnum-Dann’s rotating tasting menu.

“Ultra-creative, ultra locally-sourced and fresh, and the selected wine pairings always phenomenal. Love the casual noisy vibe, which may not impress Michelin, but locals really appreciate! Don’t ever change who you are, just for a star,” Gianelli wrote.

Four respondents thought Michelin didn’t miss anyone, and another 20 restaurants received single votes from Jack’s Urban Eats to Carpe Vino in Auburn. There was even one for Pancake Circus, with a note that the nominator wasn’t kidding.