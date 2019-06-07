Midtown’s Golden Road, closed for months, plans to remodel after kitchen fire

Looking down on the Golden Road fire in midtown Golden Road in midtown Sacramento caught on fire on March 20, 2019, but nobody was injured. The brew pub was forced to close without a timeframe for reopening. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Golden Road in midtown Sacramento caught on fire on March 20, 2019, but nobody was injured. The brew pub was forced to close without a timeframe for reopening.

Midtown’s Golden Road Brewing Co., closed for months after a small kitchen fire, has submitted plans to the city of Sacramento for a remodel.

The remodel plans, first submitted in May, call to rebuild Golden Road’s damaged interior with new furnishings, fixtures and equipment, according to city planning records.

The remodel plans are currently under review by city officials, according to city planning records.

This month, Golden Road also submitted plans to construct a steel canopy over its outdoor area, according to city planning records. Previously, the open-air brewpub has been forced to close when it rained.

Golden Road, located at 1830 L Street, closed indefinitely after a fire in March.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brewery drew ire from both neighbors and colleagues with residential noise complaints and craft brewers’ denunciations.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control previously alleged that a minor got a beer at Golden Road in October, threatening its liquor license.