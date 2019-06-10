Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood is closing, new Peony Garden restaurant coming in

Customers give Gordon Ramsay restaurant makeover mixed reviews The food and decor makeover of Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay got mixed reviews from longtime customers Eve and Paul Imagine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The food and decor makeover of Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay got mixed reviews from longtime customers Eve and Paul Imagine.

Sandra Dee’s Bar-B-Que & Seafood, located in Mansion Flats at 601 15th Street for more than 20 years, is on its way out, and a new restaurant called Peony Garden will be moving in.

Records from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control show that Sanh Van, owner of Peony Garden, applied for a liquor license for the 6,240 square-foot location earlier this month.

The building is listed for sale on loop.net for $1.375 million. Four apartments are included with the restaurant.

Sandra Dee’s owner Sandra Dee Johnson told the Bee in December 2017 that her restaurant was struggling.

That month, the soul food restaurant was featured in Gordon Ramsay’s television show “24 Hours to Hell & Back,” wherein the British chef criticized the establishment. Johnson chose not to implement many of his suggestions.

Management from Sandra Dee’s was not immediately available for comment. It was not immediately clear when the restaurant may be closing.