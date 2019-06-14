Care for an Indian twist to your pizza? This place coming to Roseville is your ticket

‘Indian food and pizza all in one, there you go!’ The Curry Pizza Company brings ethnic flavors of India and puts in on a pizza. With seven different sauces, the family owned business believes it has a pizza for every taste. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Curry Pizza Company brings ethnic flavors of India and puts in on a pizza. With seven different sauces, the family owned business believes it has a pizza for every taste.

Bay Area-based Indian fusion chain Curry Pizza House is coming to the Sacramento area.

Curry Pizza House has building permits issued by the city of Roseville at 3984 Douglas Blvd., Suite 140, where the new restaurant is planned.

The chain has been in business since 2012 and has locations in Milpitas, Fremont, Dublin, San Jose and Cupertino. A location in Palo Alto is also planned, according to its website.

Mayfair Ventures Corp. has applied for a liquor license at 3984 Douglas Blvd., according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Mayfair Ventures lists Gursewak Singh Gill as a chief operating officer in its ABC application. Gill is the founder and president of Curry Pizza House, according to LinkedIn.

Curry Pizza House’s menu includes pizzas with Indian toppings, such as shahi paneer, aloo chaat and tandoori chicken, but also more traditional variants plus wings, salads and bread sticks.