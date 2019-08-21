The Diplomat bar and steakhouse in downtown Sacramento appears to be closed

Doors locked at Diplomat Steakhouse in downtown Sacramento The Diplomat Steakhouse, located just across from the California state capitol at 1117 11th Street in downtown Sacramento, appears to be closed. Early on, the high-price restaurant was panned by The Bee’s critic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Diplomat Steakhouse, located just across from the California state capitol at 1117 11th Street in downtown Sacramento, appears to be closed. Early on, the high-price restaurant was panned by The Bee’s critic.

The Diplomat Steakhouse, located just across from the state Capitol at 1117 11th St. in downtown Sacramento, appears to be closed.

Doors at the restaurant and bar were barred Wednesday morning with large bike locks, and phone calls by The Sacramento Bee were sent to a full voicemail inbox.

The Diplomat, which replaced Chops in April 2018, was given an eviction notice by the property owner about a month ago, after restaurateurs allegedly failed to pay thousands of dollars in rent.

Early on, the high-price restaurant was panned by Bee dining critic Kate Washington, who said her “meals at The Diplomat evinced no care or consideration for underlying quality, little attention to detail, and a complete lack of vision or understanding of what a high-end restaurant should be offering its guests.”

Property owners at 11th and L Properties did not immediately return requests for comment.

The Diplomat has a 3.5-star rating on Yelp.

The closure seemed unexpected, as the establishment’s social media presence continued with a post as late as Tuesday afternoon – hours after the closure was first reported by the Sacramento Business Journal.

