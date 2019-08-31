Solomon’s Delicatessen closes original location in Davis to focus on new Sacramento spot

Check out the Russ and the Rick at Solomon’s Delicatessen Solomon's Delicatessen is a Jewish deli in Davis featuring lox and bagels and fresh sandwiches. Chef Aimal Formoli said the restaurant was inspired by Russ Solomon, the Tower Records founder and owner. A Sacramento location will open soon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Solomon's Delicatessen is a Jewish deli in Davis featuring lox and bagels and fresh sandwiches. Chef Aimal Formoli said the restaurant was inspired by Russ Solomon, the Tower Records founder and owner. A Sacramento location will open soon.

A popular Jewish-style delicatessen has downsized from two to one locations, according to a social media post from the owners Saturday

Solomon’s Delicatessen has closed their shop on 500 First St. in Davis, and has moved its operations to its Sacramento location, according to its Facebook page. The Davis location has been removed from their website.

“We are grateful for our hard-working employees, our loyal customers, and the Davis community for the support and love we have received,” the post said. “UC Davis is the #1 food and ag school in the world, and we valued all of our research and development we were able to conduct during our time here. Thank you, Davis, we hope to see you across the Causeway soon!”

It’s unknown how many workers the Davis store employed or whether they were offered jobs in Sacramento.

Several people were disappointed with the news, one lamenting the closure of another Davis-based restaurant after the Graduate bar and grill shut its doors in June.

The Davis location opened on May 21, 2018, in the heart of the Davis Commons shopping center and held a rating of three and a half stars on Yelp. They then expanded to a second location on 730 K St. in downtown Sacramento in June after several fits and starts.

A plan to open in fall 2017 soon turned into a hope for spring 2018, then a wish for later that fall. As construction headaches slowed the Sacramento restaurant, named after Tower Records founder Russ Solomon, it unexpectedly opened first in Davis, taking over the former site of Hot Italian in the city.

Solomon’s – backed by the Golden Group, which owns Tiger and Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar; restaurateur Andrea Lepore – serves sandwiches on rye, bagels, matzo ball soup and more.