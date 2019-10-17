Fat City Bar & Cafe to close after 43 years in Old Sacramento

Fat City Bar & Cafe will end its 43-year run in Old Sacramento on November 2, the Sacramento Business Journal reported Thursday.

The Chinese-American restaurant was founded at 1001 Front St. in 1976, three years after Fat Family Restaurant Group opened China Camp next door on what had been Sacramento’s skid row. China Camp eventually turned into California Fat’s Asian Grill & Steakhouse before closing in 2008.

Then-CFO Jerry Fat said in 2008 that California Fat’s revenue had been slowing for years, and trickled to an unsustainable pace with the recession and growth in nearby competition. Though the economy has recovered, that competition has only worsened as restaurants have filled in around Golden 1 Center.

Jerry Fat, now Fat Family Restaurant Group’s president/CEO, told the Business Journal that $15 Old Sacramento parking rates for event nights has offset any bump in traffic from the arena. The family’s flagship restaurant, Frank Fat’s, recently celebrated its 80th anniversary.

Fat Family Restaurant Group also owns Fat’s Asia Bistro & Dim Sum Bar in Roseville and Folsom as well as a catering operation in the same building as Fat City Bar & Cafe. The family has no plans to sell the Front Street building.

Jerry Fat did not immediately respond to The Bee’s request for comment.

