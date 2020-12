Restaurant News & Reviews ‘5-star dive bar’ Bear Dive opens in Mansion Flats, counting on community during pandemic December 04, 2020 05:38 PM

Mike Gouddou and husband Mark Landregan, longtime San Francisco bar owners who relocated to Sacramento a year ago, had a soft opening for their new Mansion Flats establishment, Bear Dive, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Sacramento.