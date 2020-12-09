With outdoor dining ban in effect Friday, Elk Grove restaurant braces for ‘hard hit’

It’s hard to miss Cicada Cantina’s outdoor setup driving south from Sacramento into Elk Grove on Highway 99. The Mexican restaurant and bar at 9105 W. Stockton Blvd. laid out 20 tables with propane heaters under an enormous white tent professionally driven into the concrete.

On Thursday night, all that will become decorative.

Outdoor dining will be banned throughout the greater Sacramento area as less than 15% of ICU beds remain available amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, according to a state order Wednesday.

At least 70% of Cicada Cantina’s revenue comes from dine-in customers, general manager Alejandro Ballesteros said. The restaurant, which opened just after the initial shelter-in-place order in March, will have to lay off servers and cooks, Ballesteros said.

“Just to-go, that’s going to be a hard hit on us,” Ballesteros said after hearing the news Wednesday. “We did everything the way it was supposed to be done, and now we’re going to be shut down. Wow, yeah. It’s definitely going to hurt us.”

Restaurants in Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties cannot seat customers indoors or outdoors for at least the next three weeks starting just before midnight Thursday.

Hair and nail salons will also be forced to close, and retail outlets will be capped at 20% occupancy. Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley face the same regulations after their respective ICU capacities dipped below 15% in the last week as well.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.