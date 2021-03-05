Restaurant News & Reviews
Join The Bee for a virtual tasting with South restaurant. RSVP for the live event here
The Sacramento Bee has embarked on a comprehensive review of the region’s best dining destinations. That top 50(ish) best restaurants list will be revealed on sacbee.com next week.
And to celebrate, The Bee is hosting a special virtual tasting at noon March 10 with N’Gina Guyton, the owner of South.
Sacramento Bee food & drink reporter Benjy Egel and reviewer Kate Washington will talk with N’Gina about South’s shrimp and grits. This event will feature a virtual demonstration of how to cook the dish, and then N’Gina, Benjy and Kate will all taste and discuss the dish (socially distanced, of course!).
This is a Bee subscriber-exclusive event. To get the full event experience, subscribe now.
What: A virtual tasting with South restaurant
When: Noon March 10
Where: This subscriber-exclusive event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage.
N’Gina Guyton, South restaurant owner
Benjy Egel, Sacramento Bee food and beverage reporter
Kate Washington, Sacramento Bee restaurant reviewer
