Join The Bee for a virtual tasting with South restaurant. RSVP for the live event here

The Sacramento Bee has embarked on a comprehensive review of the region’s best dining destinations. That top 50(ish) best restaurants list will be revealed on sacbee.com next week.

And to celebrate, The Bee is hosting a special virtual tasting at noon March 10 with N’Gina Guyton, the owner of South.

Sacramento Bee food & drink reporter Benjy Egel and reviewer Kate Washington will talk with N’Gina about South’s shrimp and grits. This event will feature a virtual demonstration of how to cook the dish, and then N’Gina, Benjy and Kate will all taste and discuss the dish (socially distanced, of course!).

Panelists

What: A virtual tasting with South restaurant

When: Noon March 10

Where: This subscriber-exclusive event will livestream on sacbee.com’s homepage.

N’Gina Guyton, South restaurant owner

Benjy Egel, Sacramento Bee food and beverage reporter

Kate Washington, Sacramento Bee restaurant reviewer