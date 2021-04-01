No foolin’: Hot chicken favorite Nash & Proper to open Elk Grove location in June

No, it’s not an April Fools joke.

Nash & Proper, the Nashville-style hot chicken concept that became Sacramento’s most popular food truck in the late 2010s, will open an Elk Grove restaurant in June, according to social media posts Thursday morning. It’ll replace California Wok & Grill at 9080 Laguna Main St., Suite 2.

“(Y)’all always show us the love and we’re stoked to finally join the EG community,” Nash & Proper’s Instagram post read.

“P.S. this is ain’t no April Fools Joke (we promise fam).”

It’s the second brick-and-mortar location for Nash & Proper after co-owners Cecil Rhodes and Jake Bombard opened in downtown Sacramento in September.

That concept introduced sides like macaroni and cheese and “Pop’s greens,” a dish derived from Rhodes’ father’s original recipe, as well as local beers on tap. Elk Grove will have the same menu in a larger space, Rhodes said: 1,647 square feet inside, plus a 900-square foot patio.