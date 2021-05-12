22 Sacramento County restaurants got grants to pay staff. Is your favorite among them?

The California Restaurant Association announced the 318 recipients of its $1.25 million grant pool this week, including 22 Sacramento County restaurants.

Each restaurant received up to $3,500 to be used for payroll-related expenses, plus support services funded by Wells Fargo throughout the next year. PG&E, SoCalGas and San Diego Gas and Electric funded the grants.

The restaurants had to be single units, employ fewer than 50 staff members, be currently open and have lost at least 20% in revenue from 2019-20. Nearly 1,000 restaurants applied statewide, according to a CRA press release.

Preference was given to businesses owned by women and people of color, which made up 65% and 83% of the 318 grant recipients statewide respectively. These Sacramento County restaurants were among the winners.

▪ Argos Caffe (195 Blue Ravine Road., Suite 100, Folsom)

▪ Azul Mexican Food & Tequila Bar (1050 20th St., Sacramento)

▪ Chang’s Mongolian Grill (631 E. Bidwell St., Folsom)

▪ Chao Bay Vietnamese Cuisine (6829 Stockton Blvd., Suite 399, Sacramento)

▪ Ernesto’s Mexican Food (1901 16th St., Sacramento)

▪ Famous Burgers & Brew (3101 Zinfandel Drive., Suite 132, Rancho Cordova)

▪ Fox & Goose Public House (1001 R St., Sacramento)

▪ G Street Cafe (906 G St., Sacramento)

▪ Hana Tsubaki Restaurant (5006 J St., Sacramento)

▪ Jalapeños (1413 21st St., Sacramento)

▪ Koshi Ramen Bar (3581 Truxel Road., Suite 2, Sacramento)

▪ Lucky Donuts (6623 Valley Hi Drive., Sacramento)

▪ Magpie (1601 16th St., Sacramento)

▪ Midtown’s Cantina Alley (2320 Jazz Alley, Sacramento)

▪ Riverside Clubhouse (2633 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento)

▪ Streets Pub and Grub (1804 J St., Sacramento)

▪ Tapa the World (2115 J St., Sacramento)

▪ The Big Salad Shop (915 L St., Suite 120, Sacramento)

▪ The Jungle Bird (2516 J St., Sacramento)

▪ The Rind (1801 L St., Suite 40, Sacramento)

▪ Todo Un Poco (9080 Laguna Main St., Elk Grove)

▪ Vinoteca Restaurant & Bar (3535 Fair Oaks Blvd., Suite C, Sacramento)