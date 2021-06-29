The best ice cream in California? It’s right here in Sacramento, according to Food & Wine

Jacob Orr, 10, reacts from a brain freeze after eating his ice cream too fast with his brother, Tyson, 8, at Gunther’s Quality Ice Cream as they cool down from 108 temperatures on Monday August 28, 2017 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Food & Wine magazine confirmed what many longtime Sacramento residents have been saying for decades: Curtis Park institution Gunther’s Ice Cream makes the best ice cream in California.

The national outlet identified the best ice cream in all 50 states in an article published online earlier this month. In California, the choice was clear.

“There are two types of Californians: those who imagine there is some sort of debate to be had surrounding where one might find the best ice cream in the Golden State, and those who grew up in and around Sacramento, the capital, for whom there is typically no debate. As they will tell you, like you should have known all along, the answer to your question is Gunther’s, which goes back more than 75 years,” the article read.

“Like moths to flame on a warm summer’s evening, this bright, classic shop with the unmistakable neon sign draws locals young and old to a relatively quiet corner in the Curtis Park neighborhood for scoops of house-made black walnut and the lemon custard, or one of their exceedingly popular fruit freezes, a fitting treat in a town surrounded by many an orchard and grove.”

Indeed, Gunther’s predates Sacramento State, the Capitol Mall expansion and American involvement in World War II. Founded in 1940 by William and Iva Gunther (a move to the current 2801 Franklin Blvd. location came in 1949), the parlor’s enduring slow-churn process produces enticingly creamy frozen desserts in more than 40 flavors.

Rick and Marlena Klopp have owned Gunther’s since 1974, five years after the former began working there as a 22-year-old. Pints and gallon tubs of ice cream are available to go, and a wholesale division supplies restaurants and specialty grocers throughout the region. Gunther’s also sells sandwiches, cakes and shaved ice.