Bee’s Best poll: What local restaurant makes Sacramento’s best tacos?

Tacos can be enjoyed any time of year, but there’s something magical about them in the summer. The sun beats down as you tilt your head to the side and stuff a mouthful of tortilla, salsa, protein and onions/cilantro/radish down the hatch. A few more bites and you’re done, meat juice-covered hands searching for a napkin or Jarritos. Maybe you move on, or maybe you dive into more carnitas or pescado or chorizo. The day’s not going anywhere.

Good tacos are easy enough to find around Sacramento if you know where to go, from sit-down restaurants to fussless trucks in parking lots. Pick the best of the best below. Voting ends at noon on Aug. 27.

