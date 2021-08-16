Los Angeles-based Korean corn dog and mochi doughnut chain opens new shop in Sacramento

A Los Angeles-based chain specializing in Korean-style corn dogs, mochi doughnuts and boba drinks is now serving customers in midtown Sacramento.

Mochinut opened at 1714 15th St. on the ground floor of the eight-story 1430 Q Building on Friday. Opening hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, though social media users said Mochinut only started selling the corn dogs at 4 p.m. over the weekend.

Food & Drink weekly newsletter Whether it's a new meal or a different brew, be the first to know about the next big thing. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mochinut fills its Korean-style rice flour corn dogs with sausage, mozzarella cheese or both. They’re then coated in panko crumbs, potato chunks, crumbled instant ramen or Hot Cheetos dust before being deep-fried and served with dipping sauces.

Korean-style corn dogs, also known as gamja hot dogs, are popular at Seoul night markets and in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, but have just recently begun spreading into parts of the U.S. with smaller Korean populations. Other fillings include seafood or Spam.

You’ll find mochi doughnuts at a few more places around Sacramento, such as BAD Bakers, Sweet Dozen and Bober Tea & Coffee. Made with mochi rice flour, they appear as connected chewy fried dough balls coated with glazes like matcha, black sesame or ube.

Mochinut has more than 20 outposts across the United States, South Korea and Thailand, and is in the midst of adding 90 more. A second area location is under construction in south Sacramento’s Delta Shores shopping center.