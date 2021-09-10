Iconic, longstanding Delta restaurant and bar Giusti’s destroyed in afternoon fire

Emily VanderMey, left, and fellow traveling art student James Tolley have dinner at Giusti’s in Walnut Grove on the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta on Friday, July 23, 2021. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Giusti’s, a popular family-style restaurant and bar in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta for more than 100 years, was destroyed in a fire Thursday afternoon.

KCRA footage showed Giusti’s burned well beyond repair. The fire began near a basement propane water heater around 3 p.m., owner Mark Morais told the TV news outlet.

The volunteer Walnut Grove Fire Department responded to the fire, aided by two engines and a water tender from Cosumnes Community Services District Fire Department. Walnut Grove Fire Department did not respond to The Sacramento Bee’s requests for comment.

Morais’ grandfather, Egisto Giusti, opened the waterside restaurant and bar at 14743 Old Walnut Grove-Thornton Road in 1912. After initially running it as a general store and ferry toll station with complimentary food and drinks, he began charging for sustenance in 1946 or 1947.

Meals were served family-style with complimentary sides such as Pugliese bread, creamy polenta and minestrone using Egisto’s original recipe, plus a carafe of wine. Mains were meaty and always had a bit of an Italian influence, particularly on Thursday nights.

