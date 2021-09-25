Wine will soon be served through a window at Sacramento’s historic Senator Hotel

Wine will be served through a window, an Italian tradition, in downtown Sacramento via the planned Whired Wine Window wine and dine bar at the Senator Hotel. Olympian file photo

A new wine bar is set to open at the Senator Hotel, a historic location in Sacramento that is currently maintained as a commercial office building.

Whired Wine Window will be owner John Marco’s second location, with Whired Wine Bar in downtown Sacramento the first. Unlike its pioneer, however, Whired Wine Window will be uncorking and serving drinks — as its name implies — through a window.

On Thursday, Marco said during the city of Sacramento Planning and Design Commission meeting that the idea came from how Europe serves wine.

The commission approved the plans Thursday evening. There will be a 10-day appeal period, and if everything goes according to plan, the Whired team can begin the initial steps of setting up the new wine bar.

Located at 1121 L St., the business is set to occupy 212 square feet inside the building and will have an outdoor patio where guests can wine and dine. The bar will be open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with alcohol sales beginning at 1 p.m.

The Senator Hotel was built in 1924 and became a notable hotel with big-name visitors such as Buster Keaton and Martin Luther King Jr. In 1983, four years after the hotel shut down, it became an office space.

According to the Planning and Design Commission report, there are no plans to make any exterior changes to the former hotel. The business will be using the existing windows to serve food and drinks.