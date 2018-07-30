Local winery to move tasting room to 700 block of K Street

Bailarín Cellars will move into Insight Coffee Roasters’ new store neighboring Downtown Commons this fall, the winery announced Friday.
Insight’s ownership group founded Bailarín (Spanish for “dancer”) using pinot noir grapes from business director Brianne Sylvia’s recently-shuttered Russian River Valley winemaking operation in 2014, CEO Chris Ryan said. Employees currently pour wine at Insight’s Pavilions Shopping Center store three hours per day Friday through Sunday, but will move when the new store opens at 720 K St.
“At the other location, people thought Insight Coffee was serving wine part time,” Ryan said. “There will be no doubt to people coming in (the new store) that this absolutely is a winery and this is our tasting room.”
The Pavilions tasting room will close when Bailarín opens downtown, which Ryan said could be as soon as October. Insight’s ownership group hasn’t yet decided whether to maintain the Pavilions coffee shop going forward.
Six of Bailarín’s seven rated wines have earned at least 90 points on Wine Enthusiast’s 100-point scale, with a 2016 rosé earning 86 points. Five-glass tasting flights cost $10 and bottles run $24 to $48.
Insight and Bailarín will split slightly less than 3,000 square feet between them, including a basement storage area. The coffeehouse will have a full espresso bar and feature housemade organic baked goods, almond milk and granola, Ryan said.
The two businesses will share the 700 block of K Street’s south side with a slew of other restaurants including a Solomon’s Delicatessen, Tiger, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, MidiCi pizzeria and a Ruhstaller taproom. The 137-unit Hardin apartment building opened last month on the same side of the street, above 17 commercial spaces on the ground floor.
The 700 and 800 blocks of K Street sat undeveloped for several years before the city of Sacramento sued developer Mo Mohanna to take control of his nine buildings in 2008. Mohanna received $18 million in a settlement eight months later and has since reinvested on neighboring downtown streets.
Comments