Dusty Baker’s winery to open tasting room near West Sacramento brewery

Sacramento native and former San Francisco Giants manager Dusty Baker’s winery will open a tasting room across from Bike Dog Brewing in a West Sacramento industrial park.

Baker Family Wines’ website lists 2568 Industrial Blvd., Suite 120 as a soon-to-open location, but offers no other details on the future project. West Sacramento mayor Christopher Cabaldon also confirmed the city’s new business in Instagram and Facebook posts Sunday after talking with Baker at Bike Dog’s fifth anniversary party Saturday.

Baker’s winemaker and business partner is Chik Brenneman, who also works as the winemaker and facilities manager for UC Davis’ Department of Viticulture and Enology. The company’s website lists five wines made from Russian River valley or Sierra foothills grapes priced between $19 and $25, plus a syrah made from Baker’s backyard vineyard in Granite Bay for $35.

Baker’s 19-year playing career after being drafted out of Del Campo High School included two All-Star nods, a World Series ring and stints with the Giants and Oakland Athletics. He managed the Giants for 10 years starting in 1993 before helming the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals for 12 seasons.

His son Darren, who burst into the national spotlight as a 3-year-old batboy saved from a home plate collision during the 2002 World Series, attended Jesuit High School and now starts at second base for UC Berkeley.

Baker is far from the only former ballplayer to swap batting gloves for Bordeaux post-retirement. Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and longtime Giants infielder Rich Aurilia — an All-Star under Baker in 2001 — all own wineries or wine labels in Napa County.

Baker Family Wines did not respond to requests for comment Monday.