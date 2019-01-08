Raley Field job fair to offer positions in more than a dozen areas

Need a job? Love baseball? The Sacramento River Cats may have just the opportunity for you.
The team is hosting a job fair at Raley Field later this month to hire for multiple positions. The hiring event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon and Saturday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.
According to a Facebook event posting, jobs are available in the concessions stands, parking lot, ticket office and in merchandise sales. Open jobs include positions for cooks, dishwashers, bartenders and groundskeepers, among others. In all, there are jobs up for grabs in 19 areas of the stadium.
It’s important to note that these are seasonal, part-time positions.
Raley Field is located at 400 Ballpark Drive in West Sacramento. Those interested in attending the job fair on either day can find out more from the event’s Facebook page.
