Protesters block downtown streets during rally against Trump’s immigration policies

Several Sacramento streets were filled with protesters Saturday in downtown Sacramento as part of the nationwide Families Belong Together protest against the Trump Administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

Demonstrators were blocking roadways, including I Street in front of Sacramento County Jail, with hundreds of people holding signs displaying phrases like "abolish ICE" as they marched.

The protest began in front of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on the Capitol Mall around 10 a.m. but by about 11:30 a.m. some of the protesters had broke off from the group and walked up 7th Street, blocking several intersections, before heading west to I Street.

There were about a thousand protesters who participated in the march, not including those who remained at the rally, according to an estimate by the Sacramento Police Department, whose bike unit was on scene to help assist CHP with the marchers.

Protesters then marched toward 3rd Street and Interstate 5 but were met by a presence of Sacramento Police and CHP officers in an effort to prevent people from walking onto the freeway as had happened during protests of the police shooting of Stephon Clark. Around 12:30 p.m., the crowd was escorted back toward the original demonstration back to Capital Mall between 5th and 7th streets.

Just before 1 p.m., Captain Norm Leong of the Sacramento Police Department tweeted that the protest had ended "with no issues."

Rachel Beasley, a longtime Sacramento resident who participated in both the rally and the march, said she was there to protest for the children who have been separated from their families.

"I think it's awful what they are doing and I can't stand by doing nothing," Beasley said. "I feel powerless as it is, so being here today was important."

Protest is all done with no issues — Captain Norm Leong (@NormLeong) June 30, 2018

Marches took place Saturday in several cities across the country, including Boston, Detroit and Dallas as "liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border rallied to press President Donald Trump's administration to reunite the families quickly," according to the Associated Press.