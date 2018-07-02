Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday, July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending a stream of smoke some 75 miles south into the San Francisco Bay Area.
Flames rise around an outbuilding as the County fire burns in Guinda, Calif., Sunday, July 1, 2018. Evacuations were ordered as dry, hot winds fueled a wildfire burning out of control Sunday in rural Northern California, sending a stream of smoke some 75 miles south into the San Francisco Bay Area. Noah Berger AP
County Fire causes Winters to cancel fireworks

By Cassie Dickman

cdickman@sacbee.com

July 02, 2018 04:12 PM

The City of Winters has canceled its fireworks show scheduled for Tuesday due to the County Fire currently burning in Yolo County.

On its website, the city cited mandatory evacuations in the area, poor air quality and smoke covering the town as the reason for canceling the event.

"We will re-schedule for another date," a post on the city's website said. "We also want to emphasize caution for all folks using fireworks during a very delicate time for our community."

The County Fire, which was sparked Saturday afternoon, is at 3 percent containment and has burned 44,500 acres as of 3:10 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.

